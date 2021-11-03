BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

BTA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. 29,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,286. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

