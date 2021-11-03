BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.
MYJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $16.45.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
