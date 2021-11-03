BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.

MYJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

