BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:BNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 74,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,980. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

