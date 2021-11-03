Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 3,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

