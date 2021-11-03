BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of BST traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.60. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

