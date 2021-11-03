BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BBN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.86. 118,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

