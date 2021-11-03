BLink (BLINK) Market Cap Reaches $3.89 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. BLink has a market cap of $3.89 million and $169,085.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00223878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00099050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004204 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,005 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.