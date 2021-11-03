BMO Capital Markets Boosts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $339.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $303.00 to $339.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

IT traded down $12.99 on Wednesday, hitting $326.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,760. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a 1 year low of $137.49 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Gartner by 6,628.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

