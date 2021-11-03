Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 9,272 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 69.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

