Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,139,914. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

