Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.