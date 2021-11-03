Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Malacca Straits Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLAC. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 112.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 165,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 87,680 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 505,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 304,971 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 269,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 139,693 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,849,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAC opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

