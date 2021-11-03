Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 199,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 74,022 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 8.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 69,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

