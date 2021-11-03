Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 1.32% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $42,493.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,612 shares of company stock valued at $166,321 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.