Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,097 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.26% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

