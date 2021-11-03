Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 299.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,979,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

