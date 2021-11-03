Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,757,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PACW opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

