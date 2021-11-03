Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.