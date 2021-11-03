Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Unity Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 121,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 143.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.51.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 34.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

In other news, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $42,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.