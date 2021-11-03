Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 171,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ CENX opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.