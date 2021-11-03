Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

Shares of EFX opened at $274.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.79 and a 200 day moving average of $250.12. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

