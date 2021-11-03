Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 6,193 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

