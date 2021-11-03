Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,323 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

NYSE:MGP opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.26.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.