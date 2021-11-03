Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 19,548 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Party City Holdco worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,167,000 after buying an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 2,972,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Party City Holdco by 97.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 892,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRTY opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

