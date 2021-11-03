Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 38,898 Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,898 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pontem worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNTM. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Pontem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,837,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem in the first quarter valued at $3,861,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth $2,228,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pontem by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTM opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. Pontem Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

