Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 9,374 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 26.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Five9 by 50.0% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,247,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Five9 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,317,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $174.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,582 shares of company stock worth $10,434,823 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.19.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

