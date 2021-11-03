Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 228,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFAU. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in SVF Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 728,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in SVF Investment by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SVF Investment by 917.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:SVFAU opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

