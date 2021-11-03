Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.15% of The Children’s Place as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

PLCE opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

