Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Delta Apparel worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $191.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

