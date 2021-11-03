Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-$11.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. 110,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.52.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 653,664 shares of company stock worth $28,476,403. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

