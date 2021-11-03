Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.06 billion-$3.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.620 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.52.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. 110,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,521. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 653,664 shares of company stock worth $28,476,403. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

