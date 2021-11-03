BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Shares Down 1%

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79). Approximately 509,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,248,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.86).

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 513 ($6.70) price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

