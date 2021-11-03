Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.22, but opened at $148.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares last traded at $150.09, with a volume of 1,477 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 420.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

