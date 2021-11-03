Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend by 45.2% over the last three years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 119.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

BRX stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,136. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

