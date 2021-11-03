Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $2.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.66. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $313.76 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $202.36 and a fifty-two week high of $315.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

