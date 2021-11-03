Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,760,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.