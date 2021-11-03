Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,760,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

