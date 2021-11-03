Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 420,526 shares of company stock worth $7,584,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$17.55 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 177,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,954. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

