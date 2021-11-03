Brokers Issue Forecasts for ON Semiconductor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

