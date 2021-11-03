BTSE (BTSE) One Day Volume Tops $1.20 Million

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One BTSE coin can now be bought for about $6.61 or 0.00010653 BTC on exchanges. BTSE has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and $1.20 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTSE has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00080888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,137.81 or 1.00118953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.18 or 0.07207372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002732 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

