BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.46 million and $23,078.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00050020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00097541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004196 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

