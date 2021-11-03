BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) versus Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Head to Head Review

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BurgerFi International and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58% Noodles & Company -0.05% 8.21% 0.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Noodles & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.34 $5.96 million N/A N/A Noodles & Company $393.65 million 1.34 -$23.26 million ($0.29) -39.83

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noodles & Company.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Noodles & Company 0 1 4 0 2.80

Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.03%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Noodles & Company beats BurgerFi International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Co. engages in the operation of fast-casual restaurants which offers lunch and dinner meals. It serves cooked-to-order dishes, which include noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. The company was founded in 1995 by Aaron Kennedy and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.