Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $145.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CZR. Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of CZR traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.47. The stock had a trading volume of 73,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,996. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 273,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

