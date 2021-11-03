CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 21.1% in October

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.