Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 400 ($5.23). Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

CBOX stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 370 ($4.83). 30,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,635. The stock has a market capitalization of £148 million and a PE ratio of 45.06. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 348 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 313.08.

In other Cake Box news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

