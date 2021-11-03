Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 119,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.