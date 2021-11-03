Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.05 on Wednesday, reaching 20.62. 36,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,014. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is 20.47. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.46 and a 52 week high of 21.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

