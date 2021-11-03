Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,774. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
