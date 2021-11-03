Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 200,643 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Tyson Foods worth $46,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,475. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.