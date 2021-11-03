Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 401,025 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,025 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,621,000 after acquiring an additional 449,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,600 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,546. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

