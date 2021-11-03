Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $49,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after buying an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $438.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

